Rahul Gandhi condemns Delhi violence, urges people to show restraint, compassion

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned the incidents of violence between two groups of protesters in North-East Delhi and urged the people to show "restraint, compassion, and understanding" in the face of provocation.

"The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, anti-CAA and pro-CAA groups clashed and indulge din stone-pelting and arson in Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur areas of East Delhi.

One Head Constable has died in the violence while the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara district got injured and was hospitalised.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in various areas in the North- East district. (ANI)