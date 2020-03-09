Rahul Gandhi condoles death of HR Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former Governor, Union minister and senior party leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj, who passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing of former Governor and Law Minister, Hans Raj Bhardwaj. His long years of dedicated service to the Congress party will always be remembered. My condolences to his friends and family at this time of grief. Om Shanti!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

