Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami who passed away earlier in the day.

"I am sorry to hear of the passing of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejawara Matha, Udupi. My condolences to all his followers around the world. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday.

Announcing the sad demise of the revered seer, Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat said, "Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too condoled the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami saying he will remain in hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light.

"Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also said that he was blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Vishvesha Teertha Swami.

"I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," the Prime Minister said in another tweet. (ANI)

