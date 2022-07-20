Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs join joint Oppn protest in Parliament complex over inflation

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): On the third day of the Monsoon Session, members of Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are holding a joint protest against inflation and GST rates hike near the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders accused the government of disrupting the common man's budget due to revised GST rates.

Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a roll back of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread and paneer.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others were present during the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Parliament premises. Congress and other parties have been seeking a discussion in Parliament on the issue of inflation and GST rates.



They even staged protests with banners, domestic cylinders and food items.

The protesting Opposition MPs also held banners and placards, saying "Gabbar Singh Tax Strikes again".

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh moved an adjournment motion over the depreciation of the Rupee against the dollar. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gave an adjournment motion notice under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on the increased GST on food items and rising inflation.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gave suspension of business notice under rule 267, over the "enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has a spiralling effect on the essential commodities prices affecting poor and middle-class people."

On Tuesday, Parliament proceedings were disrupted after opposition parties protested in both Houses of Parliament to press for urgent discussions on issues like price rise, GST and the Agnipath scheme. (ANI)

