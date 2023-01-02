Rahul Gandhi does not know ground reality about border row: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak on Sunday launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress leader has got derailed and has no knowledge of the ground reality about the India-China border row.



Notably, Rahul Gandhi had earlier claimed that the centre was hiding behind the army on the border situation.



Targeting the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, he said, "Samajwadi Party is a family party. It has nothing to do with any section of society. However, BJP caters to every section of society, be it ST, SC or the OBC. Schemes by PM Modi are benefitting people from all sections of society."

Brajesh Pathak also extended his greetings to the citizens on New Year.

While talking to ANI, he said, "I extend my wishes to the people of the state for the year 2023 and I pray to God that there should be happiness and wealth in the homes of all the people of the country. May God fulfil their wishes."

"I pray to God that Uttar Pradesh comes first on the economic front after the Global Investors Summit under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we will work to bring the youth into the mainstream and connect them directly with employment," he added. (ANI)

