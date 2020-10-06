Rahul Gandhi drives tractor as part of Congress' 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab

Patiala (Punjab) [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor as part of his party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Noorpur on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party's state chief Sunil Jakhar were also present during the event.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Rahul Gandhi, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar took part in the tractor yatra in Noorpur Faranswala in Patiala earlier today.

However, Gandhi's tractor rally was stopped at the Haryana border. "I am not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours," he tweeted.

Later, Gandhi was allowed to enter the state from Punjab as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.



Gandhi during his Patiala visit today said, Congress' 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' is against the 'kaala kanoon' (dark laws), which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely.

"Our yatra is against the three 'kaala kanoon' (laws which bring darkness) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These laws will destroy the existing structure of farming and food security in the country. Punjab and Haryana will be the most affected by it. If this structure breaks then in future Punjab will not be able to find a way out," Gandhi said at a press conference here.

The conference was also attended by other leaders, including Amarinder Singh and party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harish Rawat and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

Gandhi further slammed the Modi government for its earlier moves such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation, among others.

Gandhi also said that when the whole country was being thrashed, it was not a big deal that he got pushed a little while en route to meet the Hathras victim's family. (ANI)

