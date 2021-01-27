Rahul Gandhi encourages school girls in Kerala's Vandoor to become independent

Vandoor (Kerala) [India], January 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, while inaugurating the new building and gate of Vandoor government girls higher secondary school, motivated the students to thrive and survive on their own.

"This message is for young ladies. The most important thing for you is independence. You have to be able to thrive, survive on your own that will include financial and psychological independence," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the students.

The Wayanad MP also said that girls have to work harder than boys as it is the nature of society that it does not want to let them become independent.

"It is your responsibility to make yourself and help your sister become independent, but with humanity and respect," he added.

The former Congress president is on a two-day visit to Wayanad. The visit comes in the wake of Assembly elections in the state in April-May.

Earlier, he was on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu where he interacted with farmers, weavers and the general public. During his visit, the MP talked about Congress' alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to happen in April-May, and said that he has full faith in it. (ANI)