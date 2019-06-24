Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences on Pandal collapse mishap in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his condolences on deaths due to the 'pandal' collapse mishap at Jasol in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Expressing his sorrow in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said the news of people dying due to the collapse of a tent while they were listening to Lord Ram Katha was tragic and disappointing.

The Congress President's tweet in Hindi translates as, "It is sad and disappointing to know about the death of people due to the collapse of a tent in Jasol, Barmer while they were listening to Ram Katha. I pray to God for the peace to the souls of the deceased and strength to their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

At least 14 people have died in the mishap that took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm. A 'Ram Katha' was organized at Jasol area of the district when the 'pandal' got uprooted by strong winds, leading to the tragedy. (ANI)

