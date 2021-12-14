Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences to kin of cops killed in Srinagar terror attack

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his condolence over the death of two police personnel in a terrorist attack in Zewan, Jammu and Kashmir that also left 12 cops injured.

"My condolences to the families of the soldiers who were killed in the Srinagar attack. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The country wants the end of terror and peace in this beautiful valley," he said in a tweet.

Terrorists had fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.



One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to an Army Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack and also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel killed in action.

"PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

