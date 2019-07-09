Rahul Gandhi expresses sorrow over Yamuna Expressway bus mishap

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his grief over the bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway in which 29 people were killed and several others were injured.

"Roadways bus coming to Delhi from Lucknow became the victim of an accident on Yamuna Expressway. I am hurt by this tragic news. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I wish wounded to be well soon," Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

A UP Roadways bus fell into a drain on the Yamuna Expressway here resulting in the loss of lives of 29 people and leaving several others injured.

The double-decker bus belonged to Awadh Depot and was on way to New Delhi from Lucknow. As per the reports, as many as 50 people were on the bus when the mishap took place.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and condolences over the incident and directed the District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

UP Roadways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also expressed sorrow over the tragedy. (ANI)

