Rahul Gandhi expresses sympathy on J-K road mishap

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi said he was pained by the death of 11 students in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims.

"I am deeply pained by the death of 11 students including 9 girls in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest sympathies are with the families of the children killed in the accident, I pray for the quick recovery of the injured," Gandhi's tweet read.

Earlier, the death toll in the road mishap which took place near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday mounted to 11.

This came after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali.

In the incident, six people were injured and are undergoing treatment.

As per media reports, people from a computer institute from Surankote area of Poonch were on an excursion when the tempo in which they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali. (ANI)