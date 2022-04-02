Rahul Gandhi extends Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh greetings to countrymen

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Navreh, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Cheti Chand.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Today, people are celebrating different festivals like Chaitra Navratri, Navreh, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Cheti Chand in different parts of the country. Hope the new year brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. My best wishes to all the countrymen."

A number of festivals are being celebrated today, as the day marks the beginning of the new year as per the Hindu calendar.

Ugadi, also known as Kannada and Telugu New Year, is celebrated primarily by the Hindus of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra.

The day is observed by drawing colourful patterns on the floor (Rangoli), hanging mango leaf decorations on doors, buying and giving gifts, and preparing and sharing a special dish called 'pachadi', which combines all flavours - sweet, sour, salty, bitter. It is believed that in the Telugu and Kannada Hindu traditions, the dish is a symbolic reminder that one must expect all flavours of experiences in the coming new year.



Gudi Padwa is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Hindus in Maharashtra and is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Similar to Ugadi, the festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessel, street processions, dancing and festive foods.

Sajibu Cheiraoba is the lunar new year festival of the people who follow the Sanamahism religion of Manipur. While festive food, offerings and prayers are a part of the festivities for the day, it is believed that the feast for the occasion is usually prepared by the men in the family, while women assist them in chopping and washing the ingredients.

Today also marks the beginning of the Chaitra Navratri and the transition of the spring season to summer. The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday.

For Kashmiri Hindus, Navreh marks the new year. The word 'Navreh' is believed to be derived from Sanskrit 'Nava Varsha' meaning the New Year. Kashmiri Pandits dedicate the Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival.

Cheti Chand marks the beginning of the Sindhi new year and the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, popularly known as Jhulelal, the Sindhi saint. Sindhis wear new elegant clothes and join the grand Jhulelal procession. The celebration is followed by a cultural programme and langarsaab. (ANI)

