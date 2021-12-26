Rahul Gandhi extends condolences on South Africa anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu's death

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of South Africa's anti-apartheid icon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, on Sunday.

Tutu, a Gandhian follower, and Nobel Peace prize winner died at the age of 90.



Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "My condolences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a champion of the anti-apartheid movement and a Gandhian. Such great heroes of social justice will always be a source of inspiration to all of us across the world."

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalized on several occasions.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize 1984 for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa. (ANI)

