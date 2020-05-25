Rahul Gandhi extends Eid greetings

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you," Gandhi tweeted.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Delhi Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines while celebrating the festival of Eid. (ANI)

