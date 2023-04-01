Rahul Gandhi extends greetings to people of Odisha on Utkal Divas

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkal Divas.

"Rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty, Odisha has always been an important part of India's march. Best wishes to all the people of the state on Utkal Diwas," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

Utkal Divas or Odisha day is celebrated on April 1 every year to commemorate the foundation day of the state of Odisha.

The Congress Party also wished the people of Odisha on the occasion.

"On their statehood day, we extend our warm greetings to our brothers and sisters in Odisha, 'The Land of Lord Jagannath'. May this beautiful state continue to prosper and progress," the official media handle of the congress party said in a tweet.



Earlier, President of India Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha, also wished the people of the state. In her statement, she mentioned that Odisha has the potential to be the growth engine of the economy.

"My greetings to fellow citizens, especially to the people of the State, on Odisha Day. With abundant natural resources and skilled and industrious people, Odisha has the potential to be the growth engine of our economy. My best wishes for a bright future for the people of Odisha," President Droupadi Murmu tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Odisha.

"Best wishes on Utkala Dibasa. This is a day to acknowledge the rich role of Odisha, Odia people and culture in the progress of our nation. May the people of Odisha be blessed with good health and prosperity in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the public of the state and remembered the leaders who played a part in the creation of a separate Odisha state.

"Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of Odisha Day. On this occasion, I pay my respects to the elite leaders of the creation of a separate Odisha state. Let's maintain the pride and dignity of the Odisha community and continue with determination to build a new Odisha, an ambitious Odisha," CM Patnaik tweeted. (ANI)

