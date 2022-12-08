Rahul Gandhi extends "heartfelt thanks" to people, after Himachal Pradesh victory

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh after trends suggested that Congress is slated to win the hill state.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication are the real deservers of the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest," he said in a tweet.

himaacl prdesh kii jntaa ko is nirnnaayk jiit ke lie dil se dhnyvaad /



sbhii kaaNgres kaarykrtaaoN aur netaaoN ko haardik bdhaaii / aapkaa prishrm aur smrpnn is vijy kii shubhkaamnaaoN kaa aslii hkdaar hai /



phir se aashvst krtaa huuN, jntaa ko kiyaa hr vaadaa jld se jld nibhaaeNge / — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2022



In Himachal Pradesh, Congress is slated to win 39 of 68 seats, having won 26 and leading on 13. The BJP has won 14 seats and is leading on 12. Independents have won three seats and AAP failed to open its account in the state.

The Former Congress President also "humbly" accepted the mandate of Gujarat and said that the party would work on reorganising the party.

"We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country and the rights of the people of the state," he said in a subsequent tweet.

hm gujraat ke logoN kaa jnaadesh vinmrtaapuurvk sviikaar krte haiN /



hm punrgtthn kr, kdd'ii mehnt kreNge aur desh ke aadrshoN aur prdeshvaasiyoN ke hk' kii ldd'aaii jaarii rkheNge / — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2022



According to the latest information from the Election Commission, the Congress is set to suffer its worst electoral defeat in Gujarat, having won seven seats and leading on nine.

The Congress, which had not projected a Chief Ministerial candidate in the hill state, is planning a meeting of its MLAs in Chandigarh with some of its leaders apprehending "poaching" attempts by the BJP. (ANI)