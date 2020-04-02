Rahul Gandhi extends Ram Navami greetings

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami, here on Thursday.

"Sabhi deshwasiyon ko Ram Navami ke paavan Poorva ki hardik shubhkamnaye (Best wishes and greetings to all the citizens of the country on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi)," he tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The President said that the life of Lord Ram gives the message of virtue, tolerance, warm-heartedness, and friendship. "Come, on this festival of Rama Navami, let us pledge to follow Shri Ram's ideals in our lives and build a glorious India," the President Tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi also extended his wishes on Twitter, saying: "On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen. Jai Shree Ram! (in Hindi)"

Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. (ANI)

