Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on National Panchayati Raj Day, remembers Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday remembered his father Rajiv Gandhi on National Panchayati Raj Day and said that the initiative of the former Prime Minister has to be strengthened.

Taking to Twitter Congress leader, "Best wishes to all the Mukhiyas, Panches and members of the local bodies on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. Together we all have to strengthen Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj and this initiative of Rajiv Gandhi".



The Nation celebrates April 24th of every year as National Panchayati Raj Day.

April 24th marks a defining moment in the history of decentralization of power to the grassroots, with the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj, through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992 which came into force with effect from that day.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj commemorates April 24th of every year as the National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD), as the 73rd Constitutional Amendment came into force on this day. National Panchayati Raj Day is commemorated as a grand event on a big scale and is generally held outside the National Capital. (ANI)

