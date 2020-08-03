Rahul Gandhi shared a picture with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Raksha Bandhan. (Photo/Rahul Gandhi Twitter)
Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on Raksha Bandhan

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings and good wishes to people on Monday.
In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan."
Along with his warm wishes, Gandhi shared a picture of himself with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two could be seen sharing a hug in the photo posted on Twitter.
Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

