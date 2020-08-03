New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings and good wishes to people on Monday.
In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan."
Along with his warm wishes, Gandhi shared a picture of himself with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two could be seen sharing a hug in the photo posted on Twitter.
Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on Raksha Bandhan
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:11 IST
