Rahul Gandhi extends wishes to people on Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

Gandhi extended the greetings in a series of tweets with pictures.

"Wishing you all a very happy Pongal!," he wrote in one tweet.



"Wishing you all a very happy #MakarSankranti," Gandhi wrote in another tweet.

Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while 'Magh Bihu' is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God.

To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes with an offering to cows. It is then shared with the family.






