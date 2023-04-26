Rahul Gandhi has become 50 years old but his mentality is still of a 5-year-old, says MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that RG is 50 years old but his mentality is still of a 5-year-old.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Chikodi in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday.

"Rahul Gandhi has become 50 years old but the mentality is still of a 5-year-old. He had made the controversial 'Modi remark' in Karnataka itself, and now when the court sentenced them, he is running away. He is blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. He doesn't know what to say. Is he capable of delivering on promises?" CM Chouhan said.

"Rahul Baba had come to Madhya Pradesh to make a promise during 2018 assembly polls that everyone's loan would be waived off, but the loan was not waived off during the 15 months rule of the Congress. He promised unemployed youth would get Rs 4,000 but did not give a penny to them," the CM claimed.



Now they (Congress) come to Karnataka to make promises. They are making false promises. These people (Congressmen) are liars, they never fulfil their promises, Chouhan said.

He further said that after independence, Mahatma Gandhi had said to dissolve the Congress because it was formed to liberate the country, but Nehru did not listen to Mahatma Gandhi. Though Rahul Gandhi obeyed Mahatma Gandhi and made a resolution that he would destroy the Congress party.

Congress is slowly dying out from all over the country. Congress has ceased to exist. Congress only talks about appeasement. The identity of Congress is '3C' Corruption, Crime and Commission. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) identity is connectivity, road connectivity, air connectivity, cleanliness and development, the chief minister added.

He further said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has created new records of development in Karnataka. The double engine government is making arrangements for irrigation in Karnataka. It is working for the welfare of the farmers and to provide free ration to 80 crore people."

When the Congress government was in power in Madhya Pradesh, they did not even send the names of farmers of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi that the farmers could not get the money. Congress blocks while BJP moves forward to serve the public, CM Chouhan added. (ANI)

