Rahul Gandhi has improved, at least he gives adjournment notice now, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday took a dig on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for moving an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and said that he has improved, "at least he is giving a notice".

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said that the Parliament was "nothing" for the Congress leader earlier.

When asked about the notice moved by the Wayanad MP on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Joshi said, "The investigation is going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Let the notice come and then we will see."

"Rahul Gandhi has improved to the extent that he is giving notice. Earlier, Parliament was nothing in front of Rahul Gandhi and he did not give notice. It is a good thing now that he has started giving notice," he added.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister's remarks came after the Congress leader gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Besides the Wayanad MP, Congress Leader of the House in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh also moved adjournment motion notice in the Lower House on the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Congress leaders moved the notice over the issue a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident demanded the arrest of the 13 accused, including Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish.

The SIT, on the basis of investigation, also moved the court for adding charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra. (ANI)

