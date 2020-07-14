Rahul Gandhi, his family insults young leaders, is jealous of them: Uma Bharti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family for the Rajasthan political crisis and said that the Gandhi family insults young leaders and is jealous of them.

Speaking to reporters, Uma Bharti said, "The whole crisis (in Rajasthan) is due to Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and is jealous of them... Gandhis only want sycophants to stay in the government with them."

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has intensified over the past few days with the differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot coming out in the open. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

Uma Bharti also said that she is a part of the Scindia family in a way as she has known Jyotiraditya Scindia ever since he was born.

"He has my blessings. He will have a bright future not only in Madhya Pradesh but in the entire country," she said.

The remark comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocated some of the key departments to loyalists of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal have spoken to Sachin Pilot several times.

However, sources stated that there is very little possibility of Pilot attending the Congress Legislature Party meet today. (ANI)

