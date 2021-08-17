Rahul Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a drinking water project in his Wayanad parliamentary constituency on Monday.



He inaugurated the drinking water project at Ponkuzhi Kattunaika Colony, Ponkuzhi.

He said that families which were struggling to get drinking water will benefit from the project.

"Right to drinking water is the basic fundamental right. This initiative is a step towards fulfilling the dream of getting fresh water to every family in my constituency. I understand how difficult it must have been for these families, particularly the mothers and sisters of these families. I hope to reduce the burden on your shoulders your struggle to get drinking water," he said. (ANI)

