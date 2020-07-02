Rahul Gandhi interacts with nurses on COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses on the COVID-19 crisis, via video conferencing on National Doctor's day.

Thanking the nurses, Gandhi said, "We do not say this enough to you, but you make us very proud, especially during this time. We thank you for your services. You are the representatives of our country and you are doing us proud. It is an honour to interact with you."

Four nurses took part in the interaction--Anu Ragnat from New Zealand, Narendra Singh from Australia, Sherlylmol Puravady from United Kingdom and Vipin Krishnan from AIIMS, New Delhi.

"It is important to listen to different voices. Everyone should be heard. I am very proud of the work you are doing in India and abroad. Not only you but also millions of nurses and doctors like you, who are from our country are doing an excellent job in India and abroad," Gandhi added.

During the interaction, the nurses shared their experiences and concerns with the Congress leader.

"Initially there was a lot of fear. One patient came with abdominal issues but was later diagnosed with COVID-19. It did not make us paranoid, but we were really cautious," said a nurse.

"During Pandemic, salaries of private hospital nurses are being slashed. How will they work during a Pandemic like this? Doctors and nurses are fighting like the army. Risk allowance should be given to healthcare workers", said another nurse. (ANI)

