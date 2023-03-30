Rahul Gandhi inviting foreign interference into India's internal matters is intolerable: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday criticized Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers to interfere in India's internal matters and said "remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is Narendra Modi."

"Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi

Ji," tweeted the Minister.

Rijiju reacted to Congress leader Digvijay Singh's tweet which thanked the German Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi who was recently disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson recently made comments on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification episode and stated that "It is taking note of verdict, suspension from parliament appeal will show whether verdict stands & suspension has basis and expects standards of judicial independence & democratic principles to apply".

Recently, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) has said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat has committed an error in disqualifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from membership of the Lok Sabha without referring the matter to the President of India under Article 103 of the Constitution of India and the opportunity of being heard was not provided to Rahul Gandhi.

The AIBA welcomes the Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court verdict in the case as it underlines the constitutional right concerning the right to speech. The order against Rahul Gandhi merely underscores the importance of liberty to speak, but with responsibility.

In a statement, Adish C Aggarwala, senior advocate and Chairman of AIBA said the fundamental right to speech is not unfettered and the right has been tempered by restrictions. Every common man in general, political parties and public figures like Rahul Gandhi in particular, should be aware of that. If speeches are made with restrictions and responsibilities in mind, it will save a lot of national resources.

AIBA, therefore, on this occasion, urges all political leaders and public figures to deliver speeches with a sense of responsibility without offending the cherished feelings of anyone, said Aggarwala, who is former Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association.

However, while the court has done its duty by following the Constitution and legal precedents, the Lok Sabha Secretariat should have followed the procedure specified under Article 103 of the Constitution instead of summarily issuing a disqualification notification within a day of the judgment, said the AIBA statement. (ANI)