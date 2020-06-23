Rahul Gandhi is discouraging and insulting Army: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he is discouraging and insulting the Army.

Speaking to media Chouhan said, "Shame on the leader who raises questions on the valour of Army. Rahul Gandhi is discouraging and insulting the army."

He said that BJP has always been with the Congress government during the times of crisis.

"Whenever such a situation has happened in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party used to stand with the Congress government. But to what extent they have fallen, the former president of Congress, even at such times, he is doing dirty politics," he said.

"They should attack China but all they see is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What to say, he is not worthy to be called a leader, the country will not tolerate the insult of our army," added Chouhan.

