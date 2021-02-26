Rahul Gandhi is neutral, sees India as one: Robert Vadra on his 'North-South' remark

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26 (ANI): Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's 'North-South' remark, Robert Vadra, businessman and son-in-law of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, on Friday and said that Rahul is neutral and sees India as one.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said anything to hurt anyone. He is neutral and sees India as one. Rahul loves people of Uttar Pradesh, Amethi, Gujarat."

While addressing a public rally in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week, Rahul said, "For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the North. I got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues."

Several leaders, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur slammed the Wayanad MP for his statements and have accused him of creating a 'north-south' divide.

Meanwhile, Vadra also welcomed the decision by a United Kingdom court ordering the extradition of fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi.



"The law of the country is doing its work, I am happy very much," he said.

Notably, the UK court had ordered Modi to be extradited to India to stand trial after dismissing arguments of his "mental health concerns," saying they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances.

Later, Vadra also raised concern over protesting farmers and said the government should listen to people and their opinion. (ANI)





