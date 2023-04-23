"Rahul Gandhi made serious statement that anyone who speaks against...": Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement after vacating his official residence and said that Gandhi made a statement because anyone who speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Adani will have to pay for it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday vacated his official bungalow and said that he is ready to pay any price for speaking the truth.

The move comes after the disqualification of the former Lok Sabha MP.

"People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth. For some days I will be staying at 10 Janpath," said Rahul Gandhi after the handover.

Talking to the media, CM Baghel said, "The statement made by Rahul Gandhi is very serious because anyone who speaks against PM Modi or Adani will have to pay for it and the membership will be terminated."

Baghel related the incident to Satyalpal Malik's allegation and that this is not a new incident, it has happened earlier also.



"The first incident is that of Satyapal Malik when he raised his voice, CBI is taking action against him," he said.

Satyapal Malik has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation as part of the investigation into an alleged insurance scam.

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party, Baghel said, "In all the non-BJP ruled states, if someone talks against the Centre, ED and IT swung into action."

Satyapal earlier said, "CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J-K on April 27 or 28," when asked about the alleged insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance.

He had earlier alleged the involvement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in the matter.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted that there was no relation between Satyapal's summons and his allegations against the BJP-led government.

Amit Shah said the BJP government has not done any such thing which needs to be hidden from people. He said if certain remarks are made for personal, political self-interest, those should be treated likewise. (ANI)

