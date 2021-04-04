Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Thirunelli temple in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday offered prayers at Thirunelli temple in Wayanad.

He also had Easter lunch with children at Jeevan Jyothi Orphanage in Kalpetta area of Kerala's Wayanad today.



During lunch, some children also talked to party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Rahul Gandhi's phone.

Addressing a rally in Kalpetta, the former Congress chief said: "The UDF is coming to power and 'Nyay' is going to happen in Kerala. Nyay attacks poverty, weak economy and will give jobs to Keralites. It's a Malayali solution. It is an intelligent solution. India and Kerala can no longer afford BJP."

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

