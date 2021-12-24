Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to party leader PT Thomas in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to party leader PT Thomas who passed away on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi reached Town Hall in Kochi to pay his tributes.



Thomas, working president of Kerala Congress, was undergoing cancer treatment in Tamil Nadu's Vellore for the last one month.

In a tweet earlier, Gandhi had said he was saddened to know of the demise of PT Thomas.

"Along with his various contributions to the Congress party and the state of Kerala, he will be remembered for being a vibrant, helpful person. My condolences to his family and friends," Gandhi had said. (ANI)

