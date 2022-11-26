Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyrs

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday remembered the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and paid them tribute.

"Soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice to protect India are the pride of the nation. My humble tribute to the brave heart warriors and citizens who sacrificed their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Hindustan (India) has always stood against threat and violence, and it will continue to stand against it," he said.

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks killing at least 166 people, including 18 security personnel and leaving 300 wounded in Mumbai.

"I lost my uncle Jaywant Patil. Several years have gone by, and we still can't forget it," Divya Patil, niece of Mumbai Police constable, Jaywant Patil - one of the security personnel who were killed in the Mumbai Terror Attack.



"But the Govt has at least remembered a lot of things, which is a positive note for us," the girl said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)