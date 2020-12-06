Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, which is observed as Mahaparinirvana Diwas.

While paying respect to the leader, the Congress leader said that to free India from discriminatory practices is the apt way to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar.

"Today we remember Dr Ambedkar's contribution to nation-building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him," he tweeted.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders paid respect to Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

