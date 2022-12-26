Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal here in the national capital.

Congress MP also made a streak of paying tributes to former Prime Ministers including Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, father Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on Monday.

During the day, the former Congress president also visited Rajghat to pay tribute to the father of the nation Mahatama Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial was made a day after the 98th birth anniversary celebration of the latter.



Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among several dignitaries who paid tribute to the late Prime Minister.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16 1996 to June 1 1996 and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on 16 August 2018.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. (ANI)

