Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP quoted Tagore's poem Gitanjali, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high... Where words come out from the depth of truth... Into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake."

"Humble tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, on his death anniversary," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Born in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata) on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to receive the Nobel Prize. He passed away this very day in the year 1941.

Tagore, who reshaped Bengali literature, holds the distinction of being the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in the year 1913 for his book of songs, 'Gitanjali' (Song offerings).



Tagore has penned several renowned poems, songs, and literary works including the national anthem of India - Jana Gana Mana.

Referred as the 'Bard of Bengal', Tagore started writing poetry from a young age of eight. As an exponent of 'Bengal Renaissance', he advanced a vast canon which comprised of paintings, hundreds of texts, sketches and doodles and around two thousand songs.

His work reshaped Bengali literature and music, and also changed Indian art in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

One of Tagore's most famous novels, 'Ghare-Baire' (The Home and the World), was adapted into a movie of the same name by India's Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray.

Notably, two of his compositions were chosen as national anthems of two countries, which are India's Jana Gana Mana and Bangladesh's 'Amar Shonar Bangla' (My Golden Bengal). (ANI)

