Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after appearing at Surat Court on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after appearing at Surat Court on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Rahul Gandhi pleads 'not guilty' in defamation case, seeks exemption from personal appearance

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:30 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday pleaded not guilty in the defamation case filed against him for his alleged "all thieves share the Modi surname" remark and sought exemption from personal appearance in the case.
Gandhi appeared before a Surat magisterial court today to defend himself in the defamation case. After pleading not guilty, Gandhi, through his counsel moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the court.
The counsel of the claimant objected to the plea and sought time to file a reply on it, following which the court slated the matter for December 10.
BJP legislator Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making the impugned remarks during the Lok Sabha elections campaign, earlier this year.
Speaking to media persons after the proceedings, Purnesh Modi said, "Modi is a name, surname and a society. Crores of people are connected to it. After Gandhi said the things to defame the people, we had to file a complaint against him."
Advocate Hasmukh Lalwala, representing Gandhi in the matter, also asserted that if his client is found guilty, he can be imprisoned for two years and fined.
A large number of Congress workers had assembled outside the court premises and showered petals on Gandhi's vehicle as he entered the court's premises.
After leaving the court, Gandhi tweeted and thanked his party workers for expressing solidarity with him.
"I am in Surat today to appear in a defamation case filed against me by my political opponents, desperate to silence me. I am grateful for the love and support of the Congress workers who have gathered here to express their solidarity with me," Gandhi stated in the tweet.
His party colleague Shaktisinh Gohil defended Gandhi and said that the party in power should tolerate criticism by the opposition.
Senior party leader Ahmed Patel also backed Gandhi and said, "Let the law takes its own course." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:34 IST

Bihar: Vegetable prices soar in Patna as flood hits supply

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Vegetable prices have doubled here due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:18 IST

Ahead of Modi-Xi meet, a look at 'chai pe charcha' and scenic...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held the first of its kind informal summit in Wuhan last year, setting the ball rolling for closer ties which grew from strength to strength in the year leading up to the second edition of the meet, which

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:17 IST

Will PM Modi raise Aksai Chin issue with Xi Jinping? Asks...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A day ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the issue of Aksai Chin with him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:00 IST

SJM to organise nationwide protest against RCEP

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has announced a nationwide protest at all district centres against the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:59 IST

UP: Bodies of two drowned during idol immersion in Kharuaon...

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The bodies of the two people who drowned in the local river here during the idol immersion in Kharuaon village of Ghorawal Kotwali area were recovered on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:54 IST

J&K : Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI) : Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:52 IST

Rajnath urges French defence industry to make India their...

Paris [France], Oct 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India and France intend to explore ways to strengthen their defence industrial partnership.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:47 IST

Maharashtra elections: Goa CM begins tour of poll-bound state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday began his tour to Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:39 IST

Anantapur: 6 injured as bus hits divider, turns turtle

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A private bus carrying 36 passengers met with an accident near Pamurayi village in Anantapuram rural Mandal of Anantapuram district in the wee hours of Thursday. The Hyderabad bound bus overturned at around 3 am after hitting the divider while crossing

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:27 IST

Surat: Political opponents desperate to silence me, says Rahul Gandhi

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday pleaded not guilty in a defamation case against him and stated that his political opponents are 'desperate' to silence him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Wearing Xi's masks, around 2000 students welcome Chinese Pres in...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India, around 2000 school students in Chennai wore his masks and made a formation to welcome him in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:15 IST

Andhra: Transport dept seizes 6 pvt buses charging excessive...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In the backdrop of private bus operators allegedly charging excessive fares from passengers, the State Transport Department has been conducting raids since last 5 days, and have registered 495 cases against violators and seized 6 buses, levying a fine of

Read More
iocl