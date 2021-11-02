Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka try to encash temple visits during elections: Narottam Mishra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for paying visits to temples ahead of crucial polls.

Bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly seats including Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST) were held on October 30. A day before the scheduled polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at Pitambara Peeth temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.



Reacting on their temple visit, Mishra said that he welcomes the two political leaders to the state but also urged them to pay a visit before and after the elections.

"I welcome Priyanka ji to Datia. But sometimes they should visit after the elections as well. They always visit temples around the elections. They are welcome to Madhya Pradesh but they should visit before as well as after elections. I believe, taking support of the temples only during elections, is not good," he told reporters on Monday.

Mishra, who is also the minister in-charge of the Indore district, spoke to media persons on the sidelines of an event held in Indore marked to celebrate the state's formation day on November 1. During the event, specially-abled artists performed on patriotic songs. The state Home Minister also honoured the healthcare workers working towards inoculating COVID-19 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

