Rahul Gandhi questions Union health minister on coronavirus in LS

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the Health Minister in the Lok Sabha about the status of surveillance of evacuated Indians with regard to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spread.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a reply to the questions raised by the Congress MP in this regard said, "As on March 5, a total of 29,607 persons are reportedly under observations of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network for COVID-19."

"On February 1 and 2, 2020, a total of 654 passengers were brought from Wuhan, China and kept for 14 days' quarantine in Army Camp, Manesar and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Camp at Chhawla (Delhi). These evacuees were tested twice, reported negative for COVID-19 and were discharged on February 17 and 18, 2020," he added.

Separately, Union health minister today also held a review meeting with states over preparedness for coronavirus.

In the meeting, he stressed the importance of keeping the testing and quarantine facilities, isolation wards and labs in active readiness.

Vardhan also emphasised on the importance of mass communication and creating awareness among people to undertake preventive measures regarding coronavirus. He stressed on state governments to mount a campaign to remove misconceptions about coronavirus.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

