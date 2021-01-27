Rahul Gandhi reaches Kozhikode airport to begin his two-day Wayanad visit

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], January 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kozhikode airport on Wednesday to begin his two-day visit to Wayanad.

The former Congress president is the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Wayanad.

The visit comes in the wake of Assembly elections in the state in April-May.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu where he interacted with farmers, weavers and the general public.

The Wayanad MP talked about Congress alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to happen in April-May, and said he has full faith in the alliance.

"The aim of the alliance is to stop the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ) ideology from coming to Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the remote control with which he is controlling the government of Tamil Nadu. We are going to take out the batteries of that remote control, and throw it away," he said. (ANI)