Rahul Gandhi recalls "lasting contribution" of Rajiv Gandhi to India on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday recalled the "lasting contribution" of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to India on the occasion of his birth anniversary and said that he worked to strengthen "grassroots democracy" and believed that youth had the "greatest capacity to challenge the status quo".

Rahul Gandhi, in a written message shared by National President, Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, also congratulated the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on organizing the Rajiv: Ek Sankalp Event to honour his vision.

The Congress leader said that this is a "fitting tribute" to a leader "whose commitment to youth empowerment has transformed the lives of crores of Indians".

"From strengthening grassroots democracy to the telecommunications revolution, he worked towards creating opportunities for youth from every section of our society. He dreamt of a nation where every person lived life to his/her full potential. He believed that our youth had the greatest capacity to challenge the status quo and to fight fearlessly," Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader also lauded the IYC stating that it has shown "time and again" that the youth are the "strongest voice against injustice and are "powerful agents of change".



"The IYC has played a pivotal role in shaping a progressive and inclusive vision for the Congress party," he wrote.

Gandhi also commended the IYC on the launch of the IYC Rajiv Kawach, SOSIYC Blood Connect and the Nation-wide Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign.

"The IYC Rajiv Kawach particularly deserves praise. I am proud to say that our Youth Congress workers have time and again helped people without discrimination during times of crisis. This ability to recognize every individual's humanity and to rise above partisan differences is the true mark of a dedicated Congress worker," he wrote.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi their father and former Prime Minister on his 78th birth anniversary.

"Papa, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try that I can fulfil the dream you dreamed for the country," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi," tweeted PM Modi today. (ANI)

