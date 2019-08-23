Rahul Gandhi recalls Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in lowering voting age from 21 to 18

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Friday recalled his father, former prime minister of India Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, stating that it gave an unequivocal message of confidence to the youth of India.

"By reducing the voting age from 21 to 18, Rajiv Gandhi Ji added 5 cr new voters. This was an unequivocal message of confidence in India's youth that said - you have come of age & India believes in you," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Under Rajiv Gandhi government, the Parliament passed the Constitution (Sixty-first Amendment) Act, 1988 in Lok Sabha which lowered the voting age for elections to Lok Sabha from 21 years to 18 years by amending Article 326 of the Indian Constitution.

Rahul's tweet comes at a time when Congress is marking the 75th Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with week-long events.

On Monday, Gandhi scion had announced that the whole week will be dedicated to the late Prime Minister by drawing the country's attention towards his incredible achievements.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also addressed a gathering of leaders, party workers from across the country and artists among others at a special event here on Thursday. It was the first event in the series of programs as a part of celebrations. It would also set into motion various events and programmes to be organised across the country under the theme of 'Rajiv@75'. (ANI)

