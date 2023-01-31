Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome from supporters on reaching Delhi after Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday received a warm welcome from his supporters on his arrival in the national capital after Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Monday.

A large number of people were seen cheering for the Congress leader outside his residence in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi was also seen waving his hand at them.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded on Monday with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the party office in Srinagar.

Prior to this, Rahul Gandhi had also unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded in the union territory.

The yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in 145 days after its launch on September 7 last year and covered 4,080 km.

The yatra culminated with an event at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in Srinagar rand a mega rally.



Addressing a rally, Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that no BJP leader can take a walk on the streets of Kashmir not because the people would not allow them to do so, but because they are scared.

"Target killing and bomb blasts are happening in Jammu and Kashmir and if the security situation has improved then the conversation the security personnel are having with me should not have been required. If the situation is so good why don't the BJP people walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk? Why doesn't Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Kashmir if the situation is so secure? I don't think that argument holds," Congress MP had said.

Reiterating his remark during the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar where the party hoisted the Tricolour at its office, Rahul Gandhi alleged that leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah cannot understand pain.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah, and RSS have not seen violence. We walked here for four days. I can guarantee you that no BJP leader can walk like this here, not because the people of J-K will not let them walk, but because they are scared," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also claimed that the security personnel suggested him to go to Kashmir in a vehicle and not on foot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and said that Mahatma Gandhi taught him to live fearlessly and hence walked on foot.

Congress had earlier claimed a security lapse in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which had entered Kashmir last week.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd during the Yatra were nowhere to be seen. (ANI)

