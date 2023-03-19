"Rahul Gandhi said he needs some time": Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda today met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Police said that Rahul Gandhi said he needs some time and will give the information which they asked for.

"We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we've asked for. Today we've served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it," said Special CP Hooda.

"Rahul Gandhi said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it. He has assured us that he will give the information soon and we will begin our proceedings as soon as we receive the information", CP Hooda added.



Special CP Sagar Preet arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the early hours of Sunday to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Earlier today, talking to the media, Hooda said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during the Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims".

"It is important for us to know whether there was any woman of Delhi who conveyed her message to Rahul Gandhi, this is a serious matter. There might be a possibility of the involvement of minor victims also," Hooda added.

Hooda said, "Earlier on March 15 also we had come to meet Rahul Gandhi but were not able to meet him. Then on the 16th we came to Rahul Gandhi's residence and gave notice that we'll come today"

"It is important for us to know Rahul Gandhi's side so that the victims can get justice," he added. (ANI)

