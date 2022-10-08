Rahul Gandhi says he's against monopoly, not any corporates

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarified his stance on privatization and said that he was against monopoly and not against any corporates.

He also highlighted that any state chief would not refuse the deal offered to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Mr Adani gave a proposal of Rs 60,000 crores to Rajasthan. No CM would refuse such a proposal. Rajasthan Chief Minister didn't give any preferential treatment to Adani or use his political power to help his (Gautam Adani's) business," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while addressing a media briefing in Karnataka.

His remarks came a day after the Adani Group announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years in setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Congress leader also highlighted the party's stand against hate-mongering.

"My view is that it doesn't matter who the person spreading hatred is, it doesn't matter which community they come from, spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act and we'll fight against such people," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Stressing the integrity and unity in the country, he said," Our constitution states: Bharat is a union of states. It means all our languages, states and traditions have an equally important space. That is the nature of our country."

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the opposition and said, "I have always stood for a certain idea. That disturbs the BJP and RSS. Thousands of crores of media money and energy have been spent to project me in a way which is untruthful and wrong. That will continue as that machine is financially rich and well-oiled."



This was his third press interaction during the march.

The yatra is in its Karnataka leg and marked its 31st day today.

The march began at around 6. 40 am, informed veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

"Day 31 of #BharatJodoYatra started at around 640 am. Today @RahulGandhi

will be having his third press interaction so far during the Yatra at Turuvekere at 1 pm. We have entered Tumkur district now," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress veteran also outlined the party's upcoming schedule during the Yatra and informed that there will be polling booths during the march as over 40 PCC will be travelling along.

"40 PCC delegates are involved in the India Jodo Yatra. For these, polling booths will be set up at the campsite itself. Rahul Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo travellers will vote in this camp," said Jairam Ramesh in a statement.

He also informed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will have a grand rally on October 15 and will be halted on October 17 due to party presidential polls.

The party leader also underlined that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will celebrate Diwali in the camp and the march will be on hold due to Diwali. (ANI)

