Rahul Gandhi says 'narrative of lies' tearing India apart, to share thoughts on current affairs

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he will be starting a video series for "those interested in the truth" from July 14 with the intent to "make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible".

He also claimed that a large part of the Indian media had now been "captured by fascist interests" and asserted that the "narrative of lies" is tearing India apart.

In a series of tweets, the Wayanad MP said, "Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate-filled narrative is being spread by television channels, Whatsapp forwards, and false news."

"This narrative of lies is tearing India apart. I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I'll be sharing my thoughts with you on video," the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier today, Gandhi had questioned the Centre's claim of India's "good position" in its battle against COVID-19.

"India at a good position in COVID19 battle?" he tweeted. In his tweet, the Congress leader embedded a graph depicting the "ideal curve" for COVID-19 cases. The graph shows the seven-day count of average coronavirus cases in the US, India, South Korea and New Zealand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the whole world was appreciating India's successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle COVID-19. There were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against COVID-19 has been fought here," the Home Minister said. (ANI)

