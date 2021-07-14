Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion on LAC, Afghanistan developments at parliamentary panel meet, told to go by listed agenda

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on Defence on Wednesday, which had 'Review of Working of Cantonment Boards' on its agenda, saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making demands to discuss "more serious" matters like Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan and situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Gandhi, who is also a member of the committee, was reminded by the Chairman of the committee to abide by the agenda circulated for this meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was 'further briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on 'Review of Working of Cantonment Boards''.

The Congress leader did acknowledge that the cantonment agenda should be taken but said the committee should discuss issues that are "more crucial" than that of the cantonment board.

Apart from the developments in Afghanistan, Gandhi also wanted a discussion on the border situation in eastern Ladakh including Galwan valley.

When Gandhi's request for discussion on matters he raised was turned down, he left after few minutes and did not wait for the meeting to get over, sources said.

"He did not walk out. He just left the meeting early which he generally does. He, however, came on time," a source said.

Jual Oram, who is chairman of the committee, told Gandhi that his choice of subjects will be discussed as and when they make it to the agenda.

Sources stated that two-three members of the committee, who have large cantonment boards in their constituencies, wanted to discuss the relaxation of norms in the area that falls in the board's jurisdiction.

"So officials from the Defence Estates Department came with a presentation on the board and its rules," a source said.

The sources said Oram reminded Gandhi that the parliamentary committees follow a process and the agenda for today's meeting had already been distributed to members. (ANI)