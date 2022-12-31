Rahul Gandhi should be PM candidate from Congress in 2024 general election: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi deserves to be the Indian National Congress's (INC) Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The Chhatisgarh Chief Minister held a press conference with the media after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On being asked if Rahul Gandhi would contest for Prime Minister's post in 2024, he said "Rahul Gandhi must come out as the 2024 Prime Ministerial candidate for Congress, we will definitely win."

"I was asking Rahul to become the President of the Indian National Congress however he did not agree. Elections happened and finally, Mallikarjun Kharge was appointed," he added.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi's dedication during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, "People's perspective has changed towards him. The reality has come out. People have now recognised him. People from all age groups and professions are interacting with him."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's security during the Yatra, he said, "The Gandhis' have been provided with Z plus security. The government should take the letter written by General Secretary Organisation seriously and no politics should be done around it."

"During the meeting with PM Modi today, we discussed the Naxal situation in the state in detail. I also told him about how state government schemes for employment for women, agriculture, etc are making an impact," the Chhattisgarh CM said.



Addressing the coal shortage issue in the state, he said, "Because of coal shortage passenger trains were stopped in the state. This should not happen in future. The poor and the middle class suffer the most. The train is the most convenient mode of transport for a lot of people. Several businesses are dependent on coal in Chhattisgarh like ACCL. Production is being affected as a result."

Talking about the International Year of Millet, Baghel said that India's biggest millet plant in established in Chhatisgarh to promote the growth of millets.

Notably, on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM).

The Chhatisgarh chief minister refrained from talks on the Old Pension Scheme and informed that a decision had already been taken in the cabinet meeting on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that as the Centre has refused to refund the money deposited towards the New Pension Scheme (NPS), the Chhattisgarh government has given an option to all government employees to choose between the old pension scheme (OPS) and the new pension scheme (NPS).

When asked about the water table levels in the state, he said, "13,000 'nallas' have been recharged. The results are visible. 7 cm - 30 cm of water recharge has taken place. The water level has gone up by seven metres. Water recharging is happening successfully with scientific intervention."

Talking about the government's achievements in the last four years he mentioned that incomes in Chhattisgarh have increased thereby improving the economy.

He further informed that various steps have been taken in the Education sector and healthcare schemes are benefitting lakhs of people.

The chief minister also said that efforts were underway to integrate the vast diversity of cultures in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

