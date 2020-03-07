Rahul Gandhi should be worried about his party's growth, says Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on Yes bank crisis and said that he should be worried about his party's growth.

"Rahul Gandhi should be worried about the growth of his party. Congress party's growth is deteriorating day by day," Naqvi told ANI

"Country's economy is in strong and safe hands. Even when the world economy is crashing, we have maintained the growth," he added.

This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Yes Bank crisis and said his ideals have destroyed India's economy.

"No Yes Bank. Modi and his ideas have destroyed India's economy. #NoBank," Gandhi had tweeted.

RBI on Thursday said a "moratorium" has been imposed on Yes Bank stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Limited shall not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India, make, in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs. 50,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account. (ANI)