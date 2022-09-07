Rahul Gandhi should do 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Athawale

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi who is set to embark on his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that the Congress leader should undertake a journey to unite his party instead.

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing the work for uniting the nation.

"I think that instead of doing the Bharat Jodi Yatra, Rahul Gandhi ji should do a 'Congress Jodo Yatra'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to connect the country. I think Rahul Gandhi is travelling to break the government not to unite the country," Athawale told ANI.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad who quit recently, have left the party.

The RPI(A) leader said that no matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tried, the Congress will not come to power in 2024 general elections.

"Congress Party is taking out a rally to create controversy in the country, that's why his Yatra is not a Bharat Jodo Yatra but that is Bharat Todo Yatra. That's why I think that no matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries, Narendra Modi will benefit and Congress will not return to power in 2024," the Union minister said.

He added that Modi was moving forward with his inclusive approach and leaders like Nitish Kumar and others would not be able to defeat the NDA.



"I think the way Nitish Kumar ji is doing the trick, there is no trick successful against Modi Ji. Because it is not a child's play to defeat Modi ji. Modi ji is a very big and famous leader all over the world. His mission is moving forward with the role of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. This time, even if the Opposition unites, then NDA will get more than 400 seats and alone BJP will get 350 plus."

Kumar has been in Delhi since Monday afternoon to work for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ever since his arrival in Delhi, Bihar CM has met leaders of various political parties in the country.

Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also met Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala.

He also met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi, who said, "It is necessary that the opposition parties come together. There is no better face (of Opposition) than Nitish Kumar."

This came days after Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP in August and formed the government with RJD in Bihar.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts towards opposition unity. (ANI)

