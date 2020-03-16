Rahul Gandhi should read govt's reply on willful defaulters: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi should read his question again and also read the answer given by the government on the issue of wilful bank defaulters.

Speaking to ANI he said, "Information about the lawsuit filed against the wilful defaulters is in the public domain and Rahul Gandhi should read his question again and also read the answer given by the government."

He said that House should decide that if it will change the rules over sulking of one person.

"We have provided bank-wise details on the wilful defaulters and if one person needs special rights so that he can ask question after the question hour and for the answer he needs Finance Minister not Minister of State for Finance then the House should decide whether the rules will be changes for one sulking person," Thakur said.

Earlier in a day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed dissatisfaction with Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur's response in the Lok Sabha on wilful bank defaulters.

"I had asked a simple question about the names of 500 wilful defaulters. But I was not given a clear answer. What hurt me was that the Speaker did not allow me to ask a supplementary question which is my right as a Member of Parliament," Rahul told reporters at the Parliament House.

In a written question, Gandhi had asked the names of wilful defaulters and measures taken to recover loans advanced to them. (ANI)

